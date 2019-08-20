UFC News: Nate Diaz discusses the possibility of a third Conor McGregor fight

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz is back in the Octagon with a bang.

Diaz proved his mettle once again at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday night as he made a commanding return, defeating former Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. With the dominant manner in which he performed in the match, it seems like he has picked up right where he left off three years ago.

His last two fights were both against Conor McGregor back in 2016. In the first encounter at UFC 196, Diaz made McGregor tap out using a rear-naked choke, while the second fight at UFC 202 saw McGregor snatch a decision win, thus equaling the head-to-head.

Diaz vs McGregor: Will it finally happen?

Now that he is back and has beaten Pettis, rumors of a potential third face-off between the two are resurfacing. The fans were of the idea that Diaz would not come back at all unless he was offered another bout with McGregor by UFC. Diaz himself mirrored the idea initially as well. But right now, he just wants to get paid and engage in fights with those he considers worthy and put up shows that the fans want to watch. But that does not mean a Diaz-McGregor trilogy was off the list.

“If that’s something that works into the schedule. I’m going to fight the baddest dudes, the biggest, baddest shows that people want to see. That’s what I want to see, that’s what I want to do, so it’s up to everybody that’s involved in that. If they want it, they’re going to call me and tell me they want it.”

He has challenged Jorge Masvidal for a match after UFC 241.

Diaz also believes that those who called him out while he was gone did not do themselves any favor. He is back for good now, and all set up to fight in the most entertaining matches and make the headlines again.

“I don’t think they know how to do it. I don’t think anybody knows how to do it, and everybody’s beginners, scared or something. I don’t want to be all full of myself and riding on a high horse and cocky and (expletive), but I got way too much money to be having to fight somebody that’s not interesting.”

