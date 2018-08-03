UFC News: Nate Diaz fight booked for UFC 230 Madison Square Garden Show

UFC 202 - Weigh-in

What's the story?

Nate Diaz fans now finally have something to look forward to, with the return of the fighter confirmed.

ESPN has confirmed that their sources have told them that the UFC booked Nate Diaz to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 on the 3rd of November, set to take place at the Madison Square Garden show in New York City.

In case you didn't know...

The fighter has been out of the Octagon for a long time, since he lost his last fight to Conor McGregor at UFC 202, on the 20th of August, 2016. He went the full five rounds on that occasion and lost by majority decision. The fight was given the honour of being the fight of the night.

He sparked controversy by smoking a CBD vape pen at the post-fight Press Conference within four hours of his fight. It was a clear violation of the USADA rule, but was not sanctioned as CBD is not a Performance Enhancing Drug, and USADA changed their rules.

Poirier, on the other hand, won his last three fights against Pettis, Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

The heart of the matter

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are being reported to have been booked by the UFC late on Thursday night, to face each other at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden.

The news is yet to be confirmed by the UFC officially, but it is expected to be a matter of time before they make the official announcement.

The bout will be Diaz's return to UFC for the first time in two years after his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in 2016.

With a 19-11 record for Nate Diaz and Poirier's recent winning run with the 24-5 record, the fight is guaranteed to be a competitive one.

What's next?

Poirier has already fought and won twice in 2018, and if the fight is confirmed by UFC for UFC 230, it will be his third fight of the year. Nate Diaz and Poirier are reportedly booked to take place on the 3rd of November.

However, before UFC 230 can take place, TJ Dillashaw and Cory Garbrandt are set to face off at UFC 227 in one more day, on the 4th of August.