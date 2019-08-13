UFC News: Nate Diaz names Conor McGregor among fighters he would rather face than Khabib or Kamaru Usman

Nate Diaz

If there is one person who dances to his own beat in the UFC, it is Nate Diaz. Diaz is set to return this Sunday, where he will fight Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241.

Talking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Nate Diaz talked about who he would prefer to fight over the current Champions of the 155 lb and 170 lb divisions in the UFC. One of the fighters he named was none other than Conor McGregor, while Anthony Pettis and Jorge Masvidal were also talked about.

Who are the current UFC Welterweight and UFC Lightweight Champions?

The current UFC Welterweight and Lightweight Champions are Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov respectively. While talking about them, Nate Diaz said that he did not feel either man was cool enough an opponent for him.

"I feel like I'm just better and cooler than those guys. The h**l do I want to fight them for? Pettis is cooler than both of them, fight-wise."

Who does Nate Diaz want to face in the UFC?

When asked about whom Diaz would rather face, he said that he would prefer to face either Conor McGregor or his Sunday opponent, Anthony Pettis. He also mentioned Jorge Masvidal, saying that Masvidal had made a name for himself by what he had done, viz. knocking out Ben Askren.

"I think about it from an outside perspective too. If I was somebody who wanted to watch me fight in the UFC, I'd wanna watch me fight Conor or Pettis. Masvidal just did his thing the other day. That was great."

Nate Diaz also has a lot of history with Conor McGregor. He has faced McGregor twice, with each man getting a win in one fight.

Now, with the Pettis fight coming along, could the third Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor fight just be over the horizon?