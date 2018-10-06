UFC News: Nate Diaz puts both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on notice ahead of UFC 229

Nate Diaz with some tough words for both UFC 229 main eventers

What's the story?

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC star Nate Diaz once again put both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor on notice, claiming that he has already slapped the sh*t out of both fighters in the past.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor will make his much-awaited return to the Octagon for the first time in two years, as The Notorious One is all set for a mouthwatering showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor, who last fought in the Octagon at UFC 205 in a historic win over Eddie Alvarez at the Madison Square Garden, will be challenging the Dagestani fighter for the coveted UFC Lightweight Championship tomorrow night in Vegas.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, will also return to the Octagon next month, when he makes his return to the cage against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230.

The heart of the matter

The fact that Nate Diaz isn't a fan of both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov definitely shouldn't come in as a surprise to MMA fans, as in a recent interview with TMZ, the Stockton star put both UFC 229 main eventers on notice in classic Nate Diaz style.

“I already told you about those guys, I slapped the shit out of both of them. They need to quit acting like them motherf*ckers are running shit. There’s one king in this motherf*cker and he’s right here. I think Conor’s got a way better fighting style. Khabib’s scared for his life, so I don’t know how good he’s going to do with that. He might get scared and hold on for his life. I hope that’s not happening for the sake of fighting. We don’t need two boring ass champions.”

Diaz, in addition, also played down the possibility of a trilogy fight against McGregor in the near future.

“I ain’t fighting no trilogy. He already got his ass whipped. He can fight everybody else, I got sh*t to do too.”

What's next?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight tomorrow night in Vegas at UFC 229 for the Lightweight Championship. Nate Diaz, meanwhile, will make his return on the 3rd of November against Dustin Poirier.