UFC News: Nate Diaz seemingly claims that he isn't fighting at UFC 230

Nate Diaz has been pushing hard for a 165-pound title

After an absence of two and a half years from the Octagon, Lightweight star Nate Diaz is all set to make his return to UFC competition later this year as part of UFC 230, however, in a recent tweet, the Stockton native has apparently sparked fear of pulling out of the MSG card on the 3rd of November, 2018.

Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC took place way back at UFC 202 in a five-round split decision defeat to arch-rival Conor McGregor. Coming into that fight, Diaz had already defeated McGregor in their first bout back at UFC 196, when he choked out The Notorious One in the second round of their main event bout.

However, since his last fight in 2016, Diaz hasn't been active in Octagon competition much like his Lightweight rival Conor McGregor, who makes his return against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Whereas, Nate Diaz, on the other hand, has been booked in a mouthwatering clash against top 155-pound fighter Dustin Poirier.

Despite being yet to reveal the main event for UFC 230, Dana White's promotion has already confirmed a mouthwatering co-main event bout for their upcoming pay-per-view at the Madison Square Garden, as two of Lightweight Division's top fighters in Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are all set to go head-to-head against each other.

However, in the build-up to that fight, both Diaz and Poirier have apparently claimed on social media that the two men are all set to lock horns in a historic bout with the inaugural UFC 165-pound championship belt on the line, a title which currently does not exists. But, in the meantime, promotion President Dana White has apparently played down both Diaz and Poirier's claims regarding a 165-pound belt.

And White's refusal to inaugurate a new UFC Championship belt has subsequently led to Diaz claiming on Twitter that his scheduled opponent Dustin Poirier isn't willing to fight at 165 pounds, leading to the Stockton fighter's withdrawal from the UFC 230 card.

Ufc just told me that Dustin doesn’t want to fight at 165lbs

I b bak next year ...✌🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 28, 2018

UFC 230 will take place on the 3rd of November, 2018 at The Madison Square Garden in New York City.