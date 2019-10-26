UFC News: Nate Diaz sends message to Dana White; asks to get his name cleared for UFC 244

Nate Diaz

After recently being flagged by USADA for the usage of selective androgen receptor module (SARM), Nate Diaz has now taken to Twitter in order to send a message to UFC President Dana White, asking him to fix the situation in order to have the Stockton fighter compete in the main event of the upcoming UFC 244 pay-per-view.

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

Having made his Octagon return at UFC 241 in August, Nate Diaz secured a very impressive win over Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis in his return fight via unanimous decision in the co-main event of the show.

As noted, in his post-fight Octagon interview, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal, who is currently on the back of an impressive five-second win over Ben Askren from UFC 239, as 'Gamebred' was officially challenged to a Welterweight bout by The West Coast Gangster.

Shortly within the span of a few days, the UFC officially booked a fight between Diaz and Masvidal with the two men set to collide for the BMF Title in Las Vegas. However, Diaz recently released a statement on Twitter claiming that he has been tested positive for banned substances and will not be fighting in Las Vegas for UFC 244.

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

Diaz sends a message to Dana White, asks him to fix the situation

In the recent turn of events, Nate Diaz has now taken to Twitter and has sent out a public message to Dana White, as The West Coast Gangster asked the UFC President to fix the situation if he hopes to have Diaz compete at the upcoming UFC 244 PPV.

As seen below, Diaz asked the UFC, as well as Dana White, to clear his name or he won't be competing at the highly anticipated fight against Jorge Masvidal in Las Vegas next month.

What's next for Nate Diaz?

As of now, we still don't know what the future holds for Nate Diaz and if we will get to see him compete at UFC 244 or not. Expect things to quickly unfold in the aftermath of tonight's UFC Singapore event.