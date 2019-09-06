UFC News: Negotiations for highly-anticipated title fight hit a snag

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 06 Sep 2019, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dana White.

We've got some bad news for all those who've been looking forward to the grudge fight between Colby Covington and Kumaru Usman. The negotiations, as per Ariel Helwani, have hit a snag and UFC matchmakers are now considering other options for the Welterweight title.

Here's what Helwani reported:

The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say. In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event.

The making of this fight has taken many twists and turns over the past few days, so there’s no telling if they end up with it. But right now, it’s not in good standing, and other options are being explored. This is for the MSG card on Nov. 2, by the way.

The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say. In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

The backstory

Covington and Usman just don't like each other. The top Welterweight fighters have been involved in a verbal back-and-forth for a long time now and having them fight inside the Octagon was considered to be inevitable.

The fight seemed set to happen after Covington convincingly defeated Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 on August 3rd.

Covington outclassed Lawler en route to a unanimous decision win the five-round fight. The former interim Welterweight is the most-deserved contender to be Usman's next opponent, but things just aren't falling into place behind the scenes.

Usman is yet to defend the title he won back at UFC 235 from Tyron Woodley in March this year. The Nigerian Nightmare is open to fight anyone, but he is particularly interested in the Covington bout as there is a noticeable animosity between the two men.

Advertisement

However, who could step up if the Covington fight doesn't go through? Leon Edwards is a sensible choice as the British fighter is currently on an 8-fight win streak.