UFC News: New challenger for Conor McGregor emerges following enormous upset at PPV event

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 19 Aug 2019, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

UFC up-and-comer Devonte Smith's fight against John Makdessi at UFC 241 was subject to a lot of change in the days leading up to the pay-per-view. After his opponent was changed twice, Devonte Smith ended up facing UFC newcomer: Khama Worthy.

Worthy went on to prove that he was indeed, well... worthy, by defeating Devonte Smith in their fight. He then went on to challenge a name no one expected him to be associated with at this point in his career - Conor McGregor.

UFC 241: Upset of the year?

Perhaps saying it is the upset of the year is overstating it, but it depends on whom you ask. Devonte Smith came into the fight with an incredible record of 10-1. Smith entered the fight as the 12-1 favorite to win, having already notched two wins in the UFC.

On the other side of things, he was supposed to be facing John Makdessi, but that did not happen. Clay Collard was linked to him for a fight instead, however, that too did not take place, with Khama Worthy being named the replacement for the fight at UFC 241.

Worthy shocked the world, by defeating Smith via TKO in the very first round. Given his record of 15 wins to his name, it was not the biggest surprise, but being a last-minute replacement, defeating the top up-and-comer in the UFC is the biggest result anyone could have possibly imagined for him in his promotion debut.

Khama Worthy challenges Conor McGregor

Khama Worthy took a shot at Conor McGregor saying that the Irishman liked to fight 'old dudes' -- indicating the fight between McGregor and Mayweather -- and said that he would like to fight him.

“If anyone is listening, I heard Conor McGregor likes fighting old dudes. I turn 33 next month. I’m not quite that old, but if Conor McGregor doesn’t have an opponent, I’m more than happy to take it.” [H/T: MMA Junkie]

The challenge may be ignored by McGregor, but it goes to show that Worthy has his eyes on the prize, and is eager to make a big move in his MMA career.