MMA News: Nick Diaz comments on possibly fighting again

Nick Diaz and Dana White.

Nick Diaz recently spoke to Ariel Helwani and opened up about the possibility of fighting again inside the cage.

The Stockton native stated that he isn't too keen on competing again while also adding that the decision to return isn't in his hands.

Diablo delivered the following statement regarding his comeback in his trademark style and cadence:

“Absolutely not. It’s not up to me though. That’s what I’m saying. I’m like, ‘do you want some? Do you want some?’ Cause you can get it. I mean generally, I go in and I f***ing show somebody their life. It’s up to them whether or not they wanna deal with [it]. That’s just what I do. It’s my f***ing job. It’s been that way because I’ve been doing it to people since I was 15 years old.” H/t Credit: MMANews

It doesn't matter whether you love or hate them, the Diaz brothers have had a sizable role to play in the increase of MMA's popularity around the globe.

Before Nate Diaz became a household name in MMA circles, Nick Diaz was the anti-hero that the fans loved to get behind.

The former Strikeforce Welterweight Champion was the hottest prospect in UFC when he fought Georges St-Pierre at UFC 158 in 2013. However, despite being considered a pioneer of sorts in the sport, he could never replicate his Strikeforce success in the UFC.

Diaz has been one of the most vocal detractors of USADA's policies against marijuana usage as he has himself been flagged for using the substance on many occasions.

He was initially suspended for five years for testing positive for marijuana metabolites after his unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in January 2015. The ban was reduced to 18 months before being lifted in August 2016.

Despite being eligible to compete since April 2018, the 36-year-old has not fought since his controversial loss to The Spider in 2015.