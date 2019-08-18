UFC 241 News: Nick Diaz missing from Nate Diaz' corner for his return to the Octagon

The Diaz brothers

If there is one family name in the world of MMA and UFC that has a certain power, it is the Diaz family. After more than three years away from the Octagon, Nate Diaz is finally making his return to the Octagon once more after his last appearance ended in a loss to the 'Notorious One' Conor McGregor.

However, there will be one particular matter which has come to the notice of MMA fans -- Nate Diaz will not have his brother Nick Diaz in his corner for the long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Who were in Nate Diaz' corner for UFC 241?

Nate Diaz' return to the Octagon saw three men registered in his corner other than his coach and not a single one of them were his brother, Nick Diaz.

Nate Diaz' cornermen

The three men were Richard Perez, Kron Gracie, and Randy Spence. Given that the Diaz brothers are always in each other's corner during key fights, this absence is sure to garner some comments.

What was Nate Diaz' last UFC fight? - Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz last fought inside the Octagon back at UFC 202, that was in a fight against Conor McGregor -- a rematch from their bout earlier in 2016. McGregor had suffered a shocking loss to Diaz on that occasion, as Rear Naked Choke saw McGregor have to actually tap out during their fight.

However, when they faced each other at UFC 202, McGregor got his own back and managed to get a Unanimous Decision victory over Diaz.

Since then, Diaz has not entered an Octagon -- at least until UFC 241 in 2019.

When was Nick Diaz last in UFC?

Nick Diaz has not been in the UFC for a long time. He last was in a fight against Anderson Silva back in January of 2015. Since then he has not had a single MMA fight.