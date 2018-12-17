UFC News: Nick Diaz Slams The UFC For Rumours On Return; Says Tyron Woodley Can Be Beat

Nick Diaz

What's the story?

Former UFC welterweight prodigy, Nick Diaz, was recently seen accusing the UFC of false rumours in regards to his supposed return at UFC 235. Diaz was set to face fellow UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal, on March 2nd, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. An interview with ESPN over the weekend proved that the UFC has been oblivious to Diaz's disinterest in returning to the sport, anytime soon.

In case you didn't know..

Nick Diaz, older brother to Nate Diaz, is an immensely renowned martial artist with cage experience under various fighting promotions such as Strikeforce, WEC, PRIDE, DREAM, Shooto, and of course, the UFC. He has amassed victories over top contenders in the sport of mixed martial arts, such as Robbie Lawler, B.J. Penn, Frank Shamrock, and Jeremy Jackson.

Diaz's last contest came on January 31st, 2015, against Anderson Silva at UFC 183. A fight that initially belonged to Silva via decision was later considered to be a no-contest bout. A few days following his fight against Silva, Diaz tested positive for marijuana metabolites.

Eight months later, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Diaz indefinitely for a period of 5 years, along with a fine of $165,000. The fine, however, was later reduced to $100,000, thanks to an appeal by Diaz, four months following the initial hearing.

Nick Diaz during his middleweight bout against Anderson Silva at UFC 183!

The heart of the matter

During a recent interview with ESPN, Nick Diaz showed evident signs of disagreement and resent in the UFC's recent announcement of Diaz's probable return to the company. Dana White professed to fight fans around the world about Nick Diaz's presumed return at UFC 235, in a fight against fellow welterweight Jorge Masvidal. These rumours were slammed by Diaz, who said:

”I think it’s rude of the UFC to try and lowball me and expect me to negotiate a deal while I’m training for a fight,” Diaz in a text message. “It’s not gonna go down like that. If anybody wants to fight me they know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Come get some.

He continued, saying:

”I have a lot going on trying to manage a few different businesses. Once things make sense for everybody in that they actually have some fighters that they respect and I respect, we can try and come to a deal and do a show. That’s how I feel.”

The 'Stockton Superstar' also showed no hesitation at taking a go at the current welterweight champion of the UFC, Tyron Woodley. Here is what Diaz had to say about 'The Chosen One'

“I’ll walk through Woodley. He knows it. I didn’t need to say. That man has a life. I fight for one, like I always have.”

Tyron Woodley did not take the open challenge by Diaz very well and crafted an intimidating response of his own.

I’ll fuck Nick up and the world knows it. He punch drunk and washed up — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 17, 2018

What's next?

The UFC seems to have gravely misfired on the matter concerning the comeback of Nick Diaz, for the upcoming UFC 235 event. Diaz was recently seen hinting a contract signing scenario with the UFC's MMA promotions counterpart, Bellator MMA.

When do you think we can see Nick Diaz back amidst all the fighting action? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

