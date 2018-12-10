UFC News: Nick Diaz to move to Bellator MMA?

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2018, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

What's the story?

The Diaz Brothers have a tendency to court controversy any time they actually do anything. This time, it is Nick Diaz who is in the thick of things.

After not having fought in the UFC for nearly 4 years, it seems Nick Diaz may be set to move away from the company to join Bellator MMA.

In case you didn't know...

Neither of the Diaz brothers has fought in the UFC for years now. Both of them have shown no inclination to change this status. While Nate Diaz had actually been scheduled to fight at UFC 230, an injury to Dustin Poirier saw his fight be cancelled.

His brother has not fought since 2015, making his time away from the Octagon nearly four years. Nick Diaz last fought Anderson Silva in a fight which has since been overturned due to Silva testing positive for drugs.

UFC president, Dana White might have confirmed that UFC 235 will see Nick facing Jorge Masvidal, but Diaz seems to have other plans.

The heart of the matter

Nick recently put up a story on Instagram about leaving the UFC, with this caption.

“F**k ufc it’s all about Bellator now at least they pay me ScCoker is a g”.

Peep the caption on the bottom 🤔 pic.twitter.com/E8M37SJhtJ — RC Woodley (@RcTWood) December 9, 2018

ScCoker is a reference to Bellator President Scott Coker. Diaz previously worked with him when he was in Strikeforce. Diaz was front and centre during his days in Strikeforce and was treated as an elite fighter before coming to UFC.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Nick Diaz will head to Bellator, or if he is using the threat to get a better contract for his UFC fight.

Advertisement