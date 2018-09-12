Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Nick Diaz weighs in on Tyron Woodley's "easy fight" against Darren Till

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
30   //    12 Sep 2018, 14:29 IST

Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

What's the story?

Top Welterweight star Nick Diaz recently took it to the social media in order to weigh in his thoughts on the recently concluded fight between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till from UFC 228.

In case you didn't know...

This past Sunday in Dallas, Texas, UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley successfully defended his championship belt for a fourth consecutive time by defeating Welterweight upstart Darren Till via second-round submission in the main event of UFC 228.

Prior to his win against Darren Till on Sunday, Woodley also had successful title defenses against the likes of Damian Maia and Stephen Thompson, who on two occasions failed to capture the Welterweight Championship from Woodley.

The heart of the matter

Despite currently being inactive inside the UFC Octagon, Nick Diaz isn't too afraid of weighing in his thoughts on the rest of the UFC Welterweight Division, as the Stockton superstar recently took to his official Instagram handle and weighed on Tyron Woodley's latest title defense against Darren Till.

According to Diaz's claims, he feels that the Welterweight Title bout between Woodley and Till was apparently a one-sided bout with the former taking full advantage of an easy opponent, in the form of Darren Till.

Diaz, who last fought in the Octagon in 2015 against Anderson Silva, stated that he seemingly missed the entire title fight between Till and Woodley and would never accept an easy fight throughout his entire career. (H/T: MMA Mania)

"I missed the whole fight ... I’ve never had an easy fight in my life. Fight that kid ... I wouldn’t take one. It’s like ... stop making bullshit fights with this guy!”- Nick Diaz stated.

What's next?

After being recently cleared to compete in the Octagon yet again, it remains interesting to see what the future holds for Nick Diaz.

However, as far as Tyron Woodley is concerned, his next title defense could very well be against Interim Champion Colby Covington.

