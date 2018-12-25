UFC News: Nina Ansaroff says victory at UFC 232 will cement Amanda Nunes as Greatest Female Fighter of All Time

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 25 Dec 2018, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nina Ansaroff with Amanda Nunes (left)

What's the story?

Two of UFC's best female fighters are all set to collide at UFC 232, as Amanda Nunes prepares herself to go head-to-head with Cris Cyborg.

Prior to their match-up later this week, Nunes' partner and fellow UFC fighter, Nina Ansaroff made a bold prediction regarding the champion.

In case you didn't know...

Amanda Nunes captured the UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 200 when she stunned Miesha Tate via Rare-Naked Choke in the first round, making history and winning her very first championship in the UFC.

Nunes then successfully went on to defend her belt against some of the biggest names in her division. Her first title defence was against non-other than the returning Ronda Rousey, who was defeated by Nunes in her return fight at UFC 207 in the very first round of their bout.

Shortly afterward, Nunes defeated both Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington as well.

The heart of the matter

Current UFC Bantamweight Champion Nunes has the chance of making history at UFC 232 by defeating Cris Cyborg in order to win the Featherweight Championship and Nunes' current partner Nina Ansaroff feels that not only will 'The Lioness' become a double champion but she will also cement her place as the greatest female fighter of all time.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Ansaroff stated:

”Of course, no doubt about it. There will be no doubt in her being the greatest female fighter of all-time when she wins in December. From the minute that we decided that it would be a good idea, we were just trying to make it happen.

"And it’s finally here. They finally agreed on a date, and I’m excited for Amanda to show everybody the reason why she wanted to do this.”

Advertisement

What's next?

UFC 232 is scheduled to take place on the 30th of December in Los Angeles, California after the location was recently changed from Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be headlined by Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson, who will square off in a highly awaited rematch for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg will collide in a Champion vs Champion superfight.

Advertisement