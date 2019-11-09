UFC News: NYSAC fines two fighters and a coach after the promotion's New York event

Kelvin Gastelum at his weigh-in before UFC 244

New York State Athletic Commission found reasons to fine three individuals after the events of UFC 244, two of whom were involved in the same incident.

Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum and his coach Rafael Cordeiro both have been fined for the weigh-in controversy, where the fighter was found making contact with his coach while standing on the scale.

The other fighter who was handed out punishment was Corey Anderson, because of his offensive post-fight behavior inside the Octagon.

MMA Fighting reported on the matter.

All three suspended till payment of fines

The controversy surrounding Gastelum's weigh-in had started even before the fight between him and Johnny Walker took place at UFC 244. It was brought into everyone's notice that Gastelum's elbow was touching his coach Cordeiro ever so slightly, as he stood stripped behind a towel to make sure he was under the 185-lbs weight mark.

Gastelum was given the green signal to go ahead with the fight as he weighed 184 pounds on the scale, and he went on to suffer a decision loss in the hands of Darren Till. But both him and his coach Cordeiro were held accountable eventually by NYSAC with fines of amount $1,000 and $200 respectively, since making any sort of contact while on the scale is forbidden, whether it makes a significant difference in the weight results or not.

Anderson, on the other hand, was docked the maximum fine possible of $10,000 on the grounds of his "unsportsmanlike and disorderly conduct" in the cage. The Light Heavyweight fighter was caught on camera shoving away the referee during his post-win celebrations and also making offensive gestures at the crowd.

While Anderson has apologized for his actions ever since, saying his emotions had got the best of him after the victory, the other parties have denied any wrongdoing on their part. Either way, all three of them are currently suspended indefinitely until they settle the full amount of their fines, according to NYSAC spokesperson Mercedes Padilla.

