UFC News: Official weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night 136

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
41   //    14 Sep 2018, 21:57 IST

Hunt and Oliynyk have both made weight ahead of their fight

What's the story?

Ahead of tomorrow night's big UFC Fight Night event in Russia, the UFC management team decided to send all the 24 fighters featuring on the card to scale in their official weights prior to tomorrow night's event.

In case you didn't know...

Following the conclusion of UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas, the UFC is now gearing up for its next big promotional event, UFC Fight Night: Moscow, featuring a mouthwatering heavyweight main event between Mark Hunt and Russian native Oleksiy Oliynyk.

Veteran Heavyweight fighter Mark Hunt is currently coming off a loss against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 221 and will be looking to bounce back against Oliynyk, who is fresh off a win over Junior Albini at UFC 224.

UFC Fight Night 136 will also feature several other exciting fights as Light Heavyweight fighters Jan Blachowicz will square-off against Nikita Krylov. Whereas, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski is slated to fight another Russian heavyweight fighter in the form Shamil Abdurakhimov.

The heart of the matter

The UFC is currently in full preparation to put together another exciting event this Saturday night at the Olympic Arena in Moscow, Russia and prior to UFC's first ever event in Moscow, the promotion hosted a weigh-in session featuring every single fighter for tomorrow's event.

Below are the official results from the UFC Fight Night 136 weigh-ins, as it is to be noted that the much-awaited heavyweight clash between Mark Hunt and Oleksiy Oliynyk is still pretty much on as both men have successfully made weight for their fight in Russia tomorrow evening.

UFC Fight Night 136 Main Event:

265 lbs.: Mark Hunt (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235)

UFC Fight Night 136 Main Card:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov (256) vs. Andrei Arlovski (244)

170 lbs.: Thiago Alves (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

UFC Fight Night 136 ‘Prelims’ Undercard:

185 lbs.: Omari Akhmedov (185) vs. C.B. Dollaway (186)

135 lbs.: Petr Yan (136) vs. Jin Soo Son (137)*

155 lbs.: Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

155 lbs.: Desmond Green (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (161)** 

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

185 lbs.: Jordan Johnson (186) vs. Adam Yandiev (184)

170 lbs.: Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Stefan Sekulic (170)

135 lbs.: Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Terrion Ware (135)

It is to be noted that the only fighters who have missed weight are Jin Soo Son and Mairek Taisumov.

What's next?

UFC Fight Night: 136 takes place tomorrow evening at the Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia and it promises to be another historic event for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Who do you think will win the final bout? Oleinik or Hunt? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

