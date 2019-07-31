UFC News: Olivier Aubin-Mercier posts an emotional message on Instagram following UFC 240 loss

Olivier Aubin-Mercier lost his UFC 240 fight

Following his loss at UFC 240, Canadian fighter Olivier Aubin-Mercier is apparently not sure what his MMA career has in store for him next.

On Tuesday, Aubin-Mercier said in a statement that is "heartbroken" following his recent loss in Edmonton.

After having competed in The Ultimate Fighter Nations: Canada vs Australia in 2013, Aubin-Mercier made his official UFC debut facing fellow castmate Chad Laprise in the welterweight finals on April 16, 2014, The Ultimate Fighter Nations Finale with the latter winning the fight via split decision.

Aubin-Mercier bounced back from his debut loss by securing vital wins over the likes of Jake Lindsey, David Michaud, and Thibault Gouti. Aubin-Mercier's was against Evan Dunham at UFC 223 when 'The Canadian Gangster' defeated won the fight via first-round TKO.

However, in the aftermath to UFC 223, Aubin-Mercier lost Alexander Hernandez, followed by a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 231, and in his last fight Aubin-Mercier fell short to Arman Tsarukyan.

In a recent Instagram post, Olivier Aubin-Mercier reflected on his three-fight losing streak and wrote that despite being more than ready and being better than ever in preparation UFC 240, 'The Canadian Gangster' eventually fell short to the better man (Tsarukyan).

Aubin-Mercier, additionally, wrote that he thinks that he is certainly not done in and will be back. The 30-year-old also wrote he's getting better every day and also added that he's healthy and still has the passion to fight.

“The only thing I know is that i’m not done. I will be back. I still think I’m getting better everyday, I’m healthy and I still have the passion to fight. I love my life and I’m proud of what I accomplished so far. This is just a pretty big bump in my career.”

Below is Aubin-Mercier's Instagram post:

As of right now, Aubin-Mercier's UFC future is still uncertain but it will certainly be interesting to keep an eye out for 'The Canadian Gangster'.