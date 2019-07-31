UFC News: Olympic gold medallist boxing champion Claressa Shields considers facing Amanda Nunes

Claressa Shields

What's the story?

The UFC is often a destination that is considered to be the ultimate goal for many fighters. It appears that Olympic gold medal winner and undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields is among those considering a career in the UFC at the moment. She admitted to being interested in moving to the promotion and even had a fight in mind.

She admitted to being inspired by a quote and recent talk of her and Amanda Nunes.

In case you didn't know...

Claressa Shields is a well-known figure in the world of MMA. She made her name in the Olympics by winning Gold Medal for the USA at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics games. Shields is also a multi-title holding undefeated Boxing Champion. She holds the WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, and The Ring titleholder in the Women's Middleweight Division.

Shields previously expressed interest in facing Amanda Nunes, something that Dana White would not be against, and he has said as much. He said that he is open to the female version of the 'money fight' if Nunes faces Shields in a fight.

The heart of the matter

Shields tweeted the quote that made her feel inspired and made her consider appearing in the UFC.

This quote is really making me consider trying the UFC! I had this weird feeling about turning pro a few years ago and I stumbled up on this quote & decided to do it! And then yesterday this same quote reappeared! With all this talk about me and Nunes I had that same feeling.

What's next?

Claressa Shields has acknowledged that she would love a fight against Amanda Nunes and a fight like that would be good for her legacy, also adding that she would be able to make 'millions' from the bout were it to take place.