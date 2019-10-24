UFC News: Paige VanZant respectfully calls out almost every Flyweight fighters, except one

Paige VanZant

For the one last remaining fight on her current contract with UFC, Paige VanZant is ready to fight any one of the 62 fighters she tagged in her latest Instagram post.

But one particular name is significantly missing from the long list of Flyweight fighters.

VanZant turns down fight against Barber

Maycee Barber has been calling out VanZant for a while now, making her wish to fight ’12 Gauge’ in the octagon very evident. Right now, she is riding on the success of her first-round TKO win against Gillian Robertson at UFC on ESPN 6 which took her unbeaten winning streak in UFC to three.

She not only called VanZant out during her post-fight interview but also commented on it in a media scrum later. Ben Askren had tweeted about the possible outcome, saying Barber would ruin VanZant’s Instagram career if the fight ever happened. In the media scrum, Barber agreed to it and stated, “I will absolutely ruin (VanZant’s) Instagram career. These elbows hit hard and they cut you up.”

This is not the first time the rivalry between Barber and VanZant has flared up. Earlier this year, VanZant accused Barber of reaching out to her husband via Instagram DM on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. Two days ago, appearing on the same show, Barber made a bold statement, calling VanZant ‘beatable’ and claiming that she would ‘maul her’.

But is VanZant’s Instagram post is any hint, she has absolutely no interest in fighting Barber anytime soon. Moreover, the caption in her post, where she talked about 'respect' with emphasis, was quite passively a dismissal of Barber.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has also tweeted that both the fighters were offered a fight between them by UFC, but VanZant has not accepted it for now.

I’m also told UFC did formally offer VanZant the Barber fight and as of right now, she’s choosing to decline. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 23, 2019

It seems like UFC will have to book someone else for a matchup against VanZant, who is eager to come back to the Octagon after recovering from an arm surgery.

