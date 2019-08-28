UFC News: Paige VanZant on being undervalued; reveals low fight payments

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant thinks her value in UFC is "significantly higher" than what the promotion is paying her currently, given all her accomplishments in the Octagon and outside of it. During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, VanZant made it quite clear why she was choosing to be a free agent once her contract with UFC gets over, and the reason was their lack of recognition of her efforts and hard work.

VanZant talks about her UFC contract

VanZant said that the pay was so insignificant that endorsements on social media earned her more money than fighting in the Octagon did. She believes because of the sacrifices the sport requires, many of them in the form of physical scars and injuries, the least UFC can do is to recognize the fighters.

"With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting. With endorsement deals and everything I pull in from social media, I would actually be at a loss just taking a fight. If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss unfortunately, by a long shot, so it’s just with TV endorsements, all the things I do, coming off of Sports Illustrated, it’s just like, if I’m going to keep breaking my arm, if I’m going to keep bleeding and sacrificing for this sport, I feel like it’s all fighters and all female fighters need to be recognized.”

Currently recovering from yet another arm injury, VanZant has one fight left on her contract which she will fight out before pursuing free agency. VanZant is looking forward to proving her mettle with her last remaining fight with UFC and pave the way for a long and successful MMA career.

"I have a really long MMA career left, and I really want to prove what I’m worth and what my value is. I do think one more fight is what it’s going to take.”

Her last fight was against Rachael Ostovich in January, where she came out victorious with a second-round submission win.

H/T to MMA Junkie for the quotes.