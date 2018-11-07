×
UFC News: Paige Vanzant Set To Make Comeback Against Rachael Ostovich At ESPN+ 1 (UFC Fight Night 143)

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
News
4   //    07 Nov 2018, 14:49 IST

Paige Vanzant is finally booked to return to the UFC
Paige Vanzant is finally booked to return to the UFC

What's the story?

UFC Fight Night 143, also known as UFC on ESPN+ 1, is an event set to take place in January of 2019.

While hardly any fights have been confirmed for the event, the event received confirmation for its second fight so far, with a huge comeback in the works.

Thanks to MMA Junkie for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

UFC recently signed a contract with ESPN, and this event will be the first to be broadcast on their new digital platform, ESPN+ 1.

Paige Vanzant made the transition to the Women's Flyweight Division earlier in the year, where she faced off against Jessica Rose Clark. Her debut in the division was not a happy one. During the first round, she broke her hand but continued anyway.

This resulted in a one-year hiatus from competition for her.

The heart of the matter

Paige Vanzant has had considerable struggles in her career. Although she opened on a good note, with eight fights between 2012 and 2015 with six wins and two losses, in the last three years, she has fought a total of three times.

She explained how during her time away from the Octagon due to her broken hand, her return kept on getting delayed. She had multiple surgeries to deal with all her issues further delaying her return.

It was recently confirmed that Vanzant is booked for a fight against Rachel Ostovich which will help her to release her “built-up energy and aggression” over the year of no competing.

What's next?

Paige Vanzant is set to face Rachel Ostovich at UFC Fight Night 143, on ESPN+ 1, on the 19th of January, 2019. If all goes well, this will be her first fight in 1 year and 5 days.

How do you think Paige Vanzant will do in her first fight back? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

UFC Fight Night Paige VanZant UFC News UFC Fighters
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
