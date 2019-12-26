×
UFC News: Patrick Cummins announces retirement 

Lennard Surrao
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 26, 2019
Dec 26, 2019 IST

UFC 170: Cormier vs Cummins.
UFC 170: Cormier vs Cummins.



Patrick Cummins took to Instagram and announced his retirement from MMA.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cummins revealed that he had considered hanging up his gloves for the past six months and felt that the time was finally right to move on from the Octagon. He thanked his family, friends and well-wishers for supporting him throughout his 20-year career as an athlete. While he was uncertain about the next chapter in his life, Cummins was relieved that he didn't have to do something that he was not fully invested in.

I’ve given the idea of retirement a lot of careful consideration over the past 6 months. Today is the day that I officially say goodbye to my 20+ year long career as an athlete. It’s not an easy decision to make especially when a competitive life is all I’ve ever known. I’m not quite sure what the next chapter will be titled, but I know one thing for certain. I won’t spend any more time involved in something that my heart isn’t 100% into. I spent over year in the UFC where that was the case but I wasn’t completely aware of it. Turns out that’s probably one of the hardest places to go through the motions. Live and learn. I want to thank my friends, family, loved ones, coaches, sponsors and training partners who’ve had a hand in shaping me over the years. You all know who you are and I love you. One group of people I’ve left out is my fans. I’ve been able to do extraordinary things with your moral support. In good times and especially bad, many of you have reached out with motivation or praise over the years that I could never understand. For that, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I don’t think anyone can look back at their career and be completely satisfied with it, but one thing I wouldn’t change for anything is the unique group of amazing fans I’ve managed to curate. I love you all too. Thank you!! Cheers 🥂 Last but not least all the photos and videos here are from the best in the business and my dear friends since day one. The lovely @allelbows and handsomely mustached @e_casey_leydon Link to the rest of the video is in the bio

Cummins is known for leaving his job at Barista to step up for a massive fight against Daniel Cormier back in February 2014. DC was initially scheduled to face Rashad Evans at UFC 170, but Suga had to pull out due to an injury.

Cummins, who was 4-0 as a pro fighter at that time, accepted the fight on short notice and made his UFC debut against Cormier. Cummins would lose via TKO in the first round, but the UFC kept him on their payroll.

'Durkin' would go on to fight another twelve times inside the Octagon and notched up notable wins against Jan Blachowicz, Antonio Carlos Junior and Gian Villante along the way.

The 39-year-old Light Heavyweight last fought in May earlier this year and was knocked out in the first round by Ed Herman. Cummins quits MMA on the back of a three-fight losing streak and an overall record of 10-7.

We wish Patrick 'Durkin' Cummins nothing but the best for all his future endeavours.

Contact Us