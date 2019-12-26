UFC News: Patrick Cummins announces retirement

Lennard Surrao

Dec 26, 2019

UFC 170: Cormier vs Cummins.

Patrick Cummins took to Instagram and announced his retirement from MMA.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cummins revealed that he had considered hanging up his gloves for the past six months and felt that the time was finally right to move on from the Octagon. He thanked his family, friends and well-wishers for supporting him throughout his 20-year career as an athlete. While he was uncertain about the next chapter in his life, Cummins was relieved that he didn't have to do something that he was not fully invested in.

Cummins is known for leaving his job at Barista to step up for a massive fight against Daniel Cormier back in February 2014. DC was initially scheduled to face Rashad Evans at UFC 170, but Suga had to pull out due to an injury.

Cummins, who was 4-0 as a pro fighter at that time, accepted the fight on short notice and made his UFC debut against Cormier. Cummins would lose via TKO in the first round, but the UFC kept him on their payroll.

'Durkin' would go on to fight another twelve times inside the Octagon and notched up notable wins against Jan Blachowicz, Antonio Carlos Junior and Gian Villante along the way.

The 39-year-old Light Heavyweight last fought in May earlier this year and was knocked out in the first round by Ed Herman. Cummins quits MMA on the back of a three-fight losing streak and an overall record of 10-7.

We wish Patrick 'Durkin' Cummins nothing but the best for all his future endeavours.