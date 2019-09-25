UFC News: Paul Felder puts himself forward to face McGregor

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 25 Sep 2019, 17:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Felder

Fresh off of his split-decision victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 242, Paul Felder has wasted no time in laying out plans for his next move as he looks to ascend the UFC lightweight division rankings.

During a recent conversation on MMA Fighting's EuroBash Podcast, Felder was asked about the possibility of facing Conor McGregor in his next fight and was unsurprisingly open to the idea of stepping into the cage with The Notorious...

“Fight Conor McGregor? I wouldn’t mind it. I like making money—plus he’s up there. He’s got numbers next to his name that I want to take. If you wanna talk about that fight, you know it’s going to be goddamn striking battle with me.

And Conor is obviously not going to be trying to take me down either. But I’m also not one of those people that’s going to play his game and beg for something like that. If I know that I’m not the guy that’s going to get it, I’m not going to go crazy trying to get it. But I would absolutely love to throw down with him.”

Felder's other options

While Felder is clearly open to the idea of taking one of the biggest fights in the game against McGregor, he also took a moment to outline several other fighters he would like to throw down against in the coming months...

“Me and Al [Iaquinta] still have unfinished business. I love that guy, he’s awesome, but if he beats Dan Hooker, I think that’s a great matchup. Obviously, I want to fight Justin Gaethje some day, and I feel like he’s really deserving of a big fight moving forward...I would say Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier are my ideal next opponents – Dustin because he just fought for the belt. If I can jump the line and skip ahead like that—I mean, sh*t. And he’s a great striker, a great boxer.

It is clear to see that Paul Felder now feels ready to make a real push up the lightweight division to establish himself as a real title contender, and it is fair to say there is no shortage of high profile matches to be made.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!