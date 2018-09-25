UFC News: Paulo Costa hopes to win three UFC World Championships before retiring

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 25 // 25 Sep 2018, 02:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Brazilian has huge plans for the future

What's the story?

UFC Middleweight upstart Paulo Costa has big future plans for himself in MMA, as he is apparently looking forward to winning three different UFC Championships before eventually retiring from the sport altogether.

In case you didn't know...

Formerly known as Paulo Borrachinha, 27-year-old Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa made his debut for the UFC on March 11, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 106 with an impressive win over Gareth McLellan.

Costa's most recent fight in the Octagon took place on the 7th of July, 2018 at UFC 226, when he defeated Uriah Hall via technical knockout in round two.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with news website Ag Fight, 27-year-old Paulo Costa revealed his future UFC plans and claimed that he apparently hopes to win three different UFC Championship belts, in three different weight classes in the near future, before retiring from the sport.

As per Costa, he feels that he is totally capable of winning the UFC Middleweight, Welterweight, and even the Light Heavyweight Championships before turning 35 years old. Costa, in addition, also claimed that his plan is to jump ship to the world of Boxing afterwards as well. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“My career plan is simply to retain three belts and retire. I can fight at welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight. I want to do boxing afterwards, before I turn 35. Who was a plan B never accomplishes plan A or B. You can’t have a plan B in life. When you have a plan B, you’ll give up in the first adversity you face. So what did I do? I said I would never have a plan B. My only one is plan A.”

What's next?

Currently, on a four-fight winning streak, Costa is expected to lock horns with Yoel Romero at some point in 2019, however, as of right now, nothing has been confirmed just yet.