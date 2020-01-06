UFC News: Petr Yan tells Henry Cejudo to "vacate the belt" due to interest in Jose Aldo fight

Petr Yan v Urijah Faber

Petr Yan is #3 in the UFC Bantamweight rankings and many believe that he's done enough to earn a shot at the title against Henry Cejudo. The 135-pound Champion, however, has another opponent in mind.

Jose Aldo made his Bantamweight debut at UFC 245 against Marlon Moraes, only to lose by a controversial decision. Many, including Cejudo, believed that Aldo won the fight and the Champion called Dana White to tell him that he wanted to face Jose Aldo in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro to be crowned as "The King of Rio".

Aljamain Sterling is another name in the mix and after Cejudo's response to the #2 contender, Yan stepped in and called Cejudo a "clown":

Clown you are the one who obssesed with Aldo 🤦🏻‍♂️ Vacate the belt and I will be merciful to you — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 5, 2020

Yan is one of the biggest threats to the division and his finish of veteran Urijah Faber seemingly cemented his reputation as the most ruthless man in the 135-pound division.

The Bantamweight situation in 2020 is very interesting and it could be the year where it becomes one of the 2-3 most exciting ones in the UFC. With Henry Cejudo as Champion, Aljamain Sterling, and Petr Yan waiting for title shots, a potential return for Dominick Cruz and the possible ascent of Cory Sandhagen, it's only getting better.

Then there's the prospect of Frankie Edgar finally making his Bantamweight debut. Jose Aldo, despite all the prior worrying from fans, looked great at 135 and stated that his weight cut went better than ever before.

Although Yan may not get the immediate title shot that he deserves, it's going to be a big 2020 for him and we expect him to have a couple of big fights at most. If he wins his next one, there's no doubt that he'll be next in line to compete for the Bantamweight Championship.