UFC News: Petr Yan wants to face Aljamain Sterling for the real UFC Bantamweight Championship

Current UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo was recently stripped off the UFC Flyweight Title, as the reigning 135-pound champion claimed that he wants to focus on the Bantamweight Division.

However, it appears that rising Bantamweight star Petr Yan wants Cejudo to be stripped off the 135-pound title as well because the former wants to face Aljamain Sterling for the real championship.

Petr Yan's last UFC outing

At the recently concluded UFC 245 pay-per-view, Yan faced Bantamweight veteran Urijah Faber and defeated the latter via third-round knockout in order to secure a win that also earned him a Performance of the Night award.

Yan, who signed with the UFC in 2018, is currently undefeated inside the Octagon, having defeated the likes of Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson over the past few months.

Petr Yan wants to face Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Title

Yan recently took to Twitter and made his point clear by claiming that if 'Triple Clown' Henry Cejudo is looking for all money fights, then he is more than welcome to go ahead and chase the intergender championship belt.

If triple clown @HenryCejudo looking for easy “money” fights, he can go ahead and chase his intergender championship belt. While I will fight @funkmasterMMA for real 135 belt #stopthecircus — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 28, 2019

Yan further added that while Cejudo is busy doing his thing, he would like to face another rising Bantamweight star in the form of Sterling for the real UFC Bantamweight Championship.