UFC News: Poliana Botelho removed from UFC 241 after an injury to Maryna Moroz

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    02 Aug 2019, 18:32 IST

Poliana Botelho's return fight is off!
Poliana Botelho's return fight is off!

What's the story?

Following an injury to Maryna Moroz, Brazilian fighter Poliana Botelho has been officially removed from the UFC 241 card after the promotion failed to find a replacement opponent for Botelho.

In case you didn't know...

Having joined UFC's Strawweight Division in 2016, Poliana Botelho was expected to make her UFC debut against Valerie Letourneau at UFC 206 but was forced to pull out due to an injury. She was replaced by a former opponent and fellow XFC champion, Viviane Pereira.

At UFC 216, Botelho defeated Pearl Gonzalez via split decision and then followed it up with a win against Syuri Kondo via TKO. At UFC Fight Night 140, Botelho suffered a loss to Cynthia Calvillo.

The heart of the matter...

Poliana Botelho was all set to make her Octagon return at UFC 241, however, the Brazilian fighter has been pulled off from the fight card following an injury to her scheduled opponent Maryna Moroz.

On Wednesday morning it was reported that American Top Team's Maryna Moroz was removed from the UFC 241 line-up and it eventually delayed Botelho's return to the UFC, as well.

With UFC removing Botelho from the UFC 241 line-up, the Brazilian took to Twitter and posted that she is going to rest for a while and wait for the promotion to give her a date and opponent for her next bout.

Below is the tweet posted by Poliana Botelho:

What's next?

UFC 241 will be taking place in Anaheim, California and it features a main event Heavyweight Title fight between current champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Stipe Miocic.

The event will also mark the return of fan-favorite Nate Diaz, as the Stockton fighter gets set for a return fight against Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis at Welterweight.

UFC 241 is scheduled for 18th August 2019 at the Honda Center.

UFC Poliana Botelho
