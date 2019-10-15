UFC News: Police confirm Ali Abdelaziz entered into an altercation with MMA manager Abe Kawa

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 15 Oct 2019, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ali Abdelaziz has managed to entangle himself in controversy once again

According to the Las Vegas Police, Ali Abdelaziz went so far as to strike MMA manager Abe Kawa in the face with a 'closed fist' at the PFL 2019 event. Two officers who were working during the event confirmed that they had witnessed the event take place.

Originally, rumors about the alleged incident emerged on Friday, but now it has been confirmed by the eyewitnesses.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

What happened between Abdelaziz and Abe Kawa?

According to the police report, the two officers who were working the event witnessed the Dominance MMA CEO Abdelaziz 'willfully and unlawfully use force and violence' and striking Kawa in the face.

Kawa is a fellow MMA manager, who is the vice president of First Round Management.

The two men were separated by the Mandalay Bay security. Also, a witness to the incident was the fiancee of Anthony Pettis, Leisette France, who supported the testimony of the two police officers.

No action has yet been taken by the PFL officials according to a statement that they issued with regards to the event.

“The Professional Fighters League is aware of an incident that occurred Friday, October 11 backstage at the Mandalay Bay Events Center between MMA managers Ali Abdelaziz and Ibrahim Kawa. PFL understands that a police report has been filed by Mr. Kawa and is continuing to gather information.”

According to a separate report, Abdelaziz was also involved in an altercation with Anthony Pettis as well.

Advertisement

Ali Abdelaziz has a history of violence

Ali Abdelaziz is already facing a battery charge in Vegas for attacking Colby Covington at a buffet line. Abdelaziz also reportedly has a criminal history dating back to the early 2000s.

Just got Ali Abdelaziz's rap sheet from 2000-2004. No way NSAC did an FBI fingerprint check on him. Charges include counterfeiting, forgery, criminal impersonation, check & credit card fraud, assault (felony x2, aggravated x1, simple x2) burglary, auto theft, fraud & harassment. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) March 7, 2018

Given his history of issues with the law, Ali Abdelaziz might be in trouble if charges are brought against him.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!