UFC News: Popular fighter says Conor McGregor will finish Donald Cerrone in the first round

Published Jan 04, 2020

Cerrone vs. McGregor.

UFC 246 is just a couple of weeks away from us and the predictions are coming in thick and fast from all corners of the MMA Fraternity.

Darren Till took to his Twitter account and explained how Conor McGregor holds the edge over Cowboy. The former Welterweight contender stated that Notorious isn't just about the left hand as a Southpaw fights a style which sets up the opponent to fall for the vicious left hand. According to Till, Cowboy would have to be attentive towards the fakes, feints, and strikes from varied angles.

Till concluded by backing McGregor to beat Cerrone with a first-round TKO.

I cannot f***ing wait for Conor x Cowboy next week. Feels like the old Conor is back. Both are right up for this, Cowboy’s camp have more to be concerned with than just Conor’s left hand though. As a southpaw, it’s not the left hand. It’s the set-ups from the left hand, the spinning kicks, the feints, angles, etc. It all draws you onto the left hand.

Also, that’s just not what he brings! You don’t beat who he beat by just having a left hand. If I would have taken my own advice above against Masvidal rather than just coming out to try and steamroll him. But he done me fair and good! Anyway, let’s see a f*cking tear-up next week! I’ve got Conor first-round TKO, feel like the occasion may just be too much for Cowboy! But that’s just my opinion, Cowboy’s been around a long longer than me and knows a hell of a lot more.

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will lock horns inside the Octagon in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18th.

The Welterweight contest will be McGregor's first fight since his humbling loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Cerrone last fought in September 2019 and lost to Justin Gaethje via TKO in the first round.

