UFC News: Pros react on Twitter to Greg Hardy and Rachael Ostovich fighting on the same UFC Brooklyn card

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
39   //    05 Dec 2018, 23:17 IST

Greg Hardy
Greg Hardy

What's the story?

Following former NFL player, Greg Hardy's, nomination into the UFC heavyweight roster, there has been a storm of Twitter reactions on Hardy sharing his UFC debut card with Rachael Ostovich.

Ostovich, whose husband was charged for second-degree assault just last month for supposedly trying to murder her, is all set to face Paige VanZant on the January 19th fight card. Ironically enough, in 2014, Greg Hardy was charged with domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

In case you didn't know...

Greg Hardy is an American mixed martial artist and former NFL player for the Dallas Cowboys. He has had an undefeated record in professional levels of mixed martial arts, with three wins and no defeats to his name.

He found himself to be a part of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and amassed victories over fellow heavyweights, Austen Lane, and Tebaris Gordon.

On May 13th, 2014, Hardy was arrested for assault after his ex-girlfriend accused him of grabbing her, choking her, throwing her down, and threatening to kill her. These charges, however, were dropped after she refused to testify against him after the pair went on to settle a civil lawsuit.

Incidentally, in November, this year, UFC women's flyweight contender, Rachael Ostovich, legally tackled her husband who she put on trial for allegedly trying to murder her.


The heart of the matter

UFC president, Dana White, took the world by shock after his defensive comments in Greg Hardy's favor. He went on to say that Hardy was "never charged with anything" which seems to, quite clearly, not be the case.

"I guess he had a real bad drug and alcohol problem. Started to get into MMA. Cleaned himself up. If you talk to anybody he trains with, male or female, they say that he’s a very good guy. He’s very humble. Everybody deserves a second chance. And the guy was never charged with anything, he was never sentenced or anything like that. We’re going to give him a shot.”
Following the confirmation of his UFC debut bout against Allen Crowder on January 19th, 2019, in Brooklyn, fellow MMA stars and on-lookers of the sport have expressed themselves on the situation, via Twitter.

What's next?

The UFC and ESPN are currently in a deal to televise Greg Hardy's debut in the UFC, and Hardy being a recognizable name, will draw in large crowds for the contest.

Do you think this move could prove to be detrimental to the success of the UFC, taking into consideration Hardy's tainted past records? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

