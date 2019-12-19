UFC News: Rachael Ostovich to return to the Octagon to fight fellow TUF-26 finalist in Auckland

Rachael Ostovich

UFC Auckland could possibly feature two "The Ultimate Fighter 26" cast members against each other in a Flyweight bout, said sources close to the situation.

Two individuals, who wished to remain anonymous since the promotion is yet to make an official announcement, revealed to MMA Junkie that Rachael Ostovich and Shana Dobson have been booked for the February 22 event.

Fighters will look to end losing streaks

Both Ostovich and Dobson are on two-loss streaks, which they would very much love to end with the fight in Auckland.

Ostovich has submitted to Montana De La Rosa at TUF 27 Finale and Paige VanZant at UFC Fight Night 143, after her win at TUF 26 Finale against Karine Gevorgyan. Dobson too has dropped two back-to-back outings to Lauren Mueller and Sabina Mozo after winning her promotional debut on the same TUF 26 Finale against Ariel Beck.

Although the two fighters featured on TUF 26 and they were members of different teams, they never met each other inside the cage since they were in opposing brackets. Ostovich was part of Team Gaethje and Dobson was in Team Alvarez.

The fight will take place on February 22 at Spark Arena in Auckland.