UFC News: Randy Couture provides an update following his heart attack

UFC 102: Couture vs. Nogueira Weigh-In

Randy Couture is a UFC legend and there's a reason for that. Known for being one of the toughest fighters to ever enter the Octagon, the three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion suffered a heart attack on Thursday.

Following the heart attack, he walked himself into the hospital to undergo treatment. Due to treatment administered at the right time, there were no complications, and Couture was said to be on the road to a full recovery. Now, Couture has provided an update himself, on his condition following the heart attack.

Randy Couture walks into the hospital following a heart attack

Randy Couture was in the process of his workouts in the Unbreakable MMA gym when he suffered a heart attack. Despite that, he continued to work out and finished it. He realized some time after the work out that the chest pain was not ceasing and drove home to rest. Not getting any relief he walked multiple blocks to the hospital.

There, he received treatment for his condition and had to undergo immediate surgery due to his condition. Following the surgery, he has fully recovered.

Randy Couture provides update and walks home from hospital

Randy Couture provided an update, saying that he was alive and well, and then thanked the Cedar Sinai Hospital staff for taking care of him. He said that his 'crazy thick blood' and 'nominally high cholesterol' was to blame for his heart attack.

What was even more impressive was that within two days of being admitted to the hospital and undergoing surgery, the UFC Hall of Famer recovered well enough to be released. He then proceeded to prove that he was one of the toughest men in the world, by walking home from the hospital after being discharged.

"I walked into the hospital from home, I am walking home from the hospital."

