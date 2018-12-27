UFC News: Raphael Assuncao ready to receive the next Bantamweight Title shot

Raphael Assuncao

What's the story?

Bantamweight fighter Raphael Assuncao was recently victorious over Rob Font and prior to his next fight against Marlon Moraes, the Brazilian feels that a victory in February will be enough for him to earn his Bantamweight Title shot.

In case you didn't know...

Raphael Assuncao made his UFC debut against Erik Koch in a losing effort at UFC 128. Assuncao since then has earned wins over the likes of Johnny Eduardo, Issei Tamura, Mike Easton, and even current UFC Bantamweight Champion, TJ Dillashaw, who Assuncao defeated via split decision.

Assuncao's last fight in the Octagon took place at UFC 226 against Rob Font, who Assuncao defeated comprehensively in a fight which ended via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Raphael Assuncao is all set to step back into the Octagon in February in a rematch against Marlon Moraes and as per the Brazilian's recent interview with MMAjunkie, whoever comes out victorious at UFC Fight Night 144, will seemingly get the next shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

“It was a process in which I had to convince myself and a process in which we had to sort of re-negotiate some things. In the beginning, (UFC president Dana White) wasn’t involved, and then it seems he got involved in the matchmaking. They gave the idea, of course, and he put his foot down and said that this was the fight that he wanted to happen."

Furthermore, Assuncao confirmed that UFC President Dana White has agreed to hand the winner of Assuncao vs Moraes a shot at the Bantamweight Title.

“So I said, ‘OK, then.’ And then it came out of (White’s) mouth, too, that this would be a fight that would determine the next (title) challenger. Also, my job is to fight. Even though a lot of people, especially those closer to me, have been saying it’s an injustice and all – not everything in the world is fair.”

What's next?

UFC Fight Night 144 takes place on the 2nd of February, 2019 and will mark a rematch between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes.

