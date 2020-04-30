Ray Borg

According to an initial report by The Sports Daily, Ray Borg is set for his big return to the UFC Bantamweight Division and upon his return, the former UFC Flyweight Title challenger will return to the UFC and will be facing Ricky Simon on the promotion's May 13 card.

On 9th May, the UFC will be making its return with the stacked UFC 249 lineup featuring the likes of Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Donald Cerrone among other notable names who are set for a return to the Octagon early next month.

UFC President Dana White has also confirmed that his promotion will be running four consecutive events in the aftermath of UFC 249, the first of which will take place on May 13th.

Former one-time UFC Flyweight Title challenger, Ray Borg, will reportedly make his return on the night, as he looks for his third straight win in the UFC in a bantamweight clash against Ricky Simons.

In his last Octagon outing at UFC Rio Rancho, Borg defeated Rogerio Bontoring via split decision but also missed weight for that fight. The former flyweight sensation then subsequently vowed to retire from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts if he misses weight once again.

What's in store for UFC on May 13th?

The upcoming UFC on May 13th card will be headlined by Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira in a UFC Light Heavyweight Division clash and the currently unnamed event will be taking place VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.