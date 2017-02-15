UFC News: Real reason why Conor McGregor went to Las Vegas urgently

The UFC Superstar is trying to get the NSAC to reconsider its disciplinary action.

by Shikhar Abs News 15 Feb 2017, 13:45 IST

Conor McGregor throwing cans at UFC 202 press conference

What’s the story?

There has been speculation about Conor McGregor’s recent trip to the Sin City, from the filming of an anti-bullying commercial to meeting Floyd Mayweather to negotiate about their fight.

The real reason behind this sudden trip was to meet NSAC Chairman Anthony A Marnell III and Executive Director Bob Bennett, who intend to re-evaluate the disciplinary action taken against UFC Superstar Conor McGregor after the UFC 202 press conference incident in August.

In case you didn’t know...

The NSAC originally fined ‘The Notorious’ $75,000, along with an agreement for him to produce anti-bullying public service announcement worth another $75,000. He was also ordered to do 50-hours of community service for the altercation. Nate Diaz was fined $50,000 for his involvement in the incident and was also ordered 50-hours of community service.

After becoming UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor had filed a formal petition for Judicial review of the NSAC’s order in Nevada District Court.

The heart of the matter

The altercation started during a news conference for promoting the McGregor-Diaz fight at UFC 202, where 'The Notorious' showed up late. This prompted Nate Diaz to get up and walk out of the conference along with his camp.

As Diaz left the arena, the two fighters started shouting at each other, which led to hurling of water bottles and cans at each other until the security intervened.

Conor McGregor is looking to apply for a boxing license from the state of Nevada. In order for him to be eligible to submit an application for the license, McGregor would have to settle any outstanding disciplinary orders from the NSAC.

The re-evaluation of this order could have a direct impact on the possible cross-over boxing bout with the retired legend Floyd Mayweather, as Las Vegas is Mayweather’s preferred location.

Mayweather quashed all the recent rumours that the two fighters have reached a financial deal with his social media post on Tuesday, where he called himself ‘happily retired’. The UFC Superstar on reaching the Sin City was quick to reply in his typical style with a Twitter post throwing another jab at Floyd Mayweather.

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. pic.twitter.com/z9EcxBJaDr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 15, 2017

What next?

Right after the disciplinary action taken against him, McGregor told Rolling Stone that he didn’t see Nevada in his ‘foreseeable future’.

‘The Notorious’ met with the NSAC Chairman and Executive Director on Tuesday to discuss his written request for the commission to reconsider its disciplinary order against him. According to a statement released to Fox Sports, Chairman Marnell has agreed to place the request for re-evaluation on this agenda at the Commission’s March 22, 2017, meeting.

Sportskeeda’s take

A lot rides on this re-evaluation of the disciplinary action against Conor McGregor. If everything goes as planned, then it would put another piece of the puzzle in place leading up to the possible multi-million dollar super fight.

This interest in sorting things out with NSAC just shows how committed McGregor is to making this fight a reality. We will keep you posted on any developments on this super-fight.

