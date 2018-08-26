UFC News: Renato Moicano challengers former UFC Featherweight Champion to a fight

Renato Moicano

What's the story?

Top UFC Featherweight contender Renato Moicano has been really impressive in his first few professional years in the UFC and following his recent win over Cub Swanson at UFC 227, the Brazilian fighter is now seemingly determined in sharing the Octagon with another fellow Brazilian native.

In case you didn't know...

Renato Moicano made his UFC debut in 2014 at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Dollaway, where the former replaced Rony Jason against Tom Ninnimaki on 10 days notice. Moicano eventually won his debut fight in the Octagon via submission.

In his next few fights, Moicano defeated the likes of Zubaira Tukhogov, Jeremy Stephens, Calvan Kittar, and most notably won against Cub Swanson at UFC 227 via Rare-Naked Choke.

The heart of the matter

Since making his UFC debut almost four years ago, Renato Moicano has competed against some of UFC's top Featherweight contenders such as the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Cub Swanson, and even top 145-pound contender Brian Ortega.

Following his recent win over Swanson, which was almost a month ago, Moicano has now gone on to challenge veteran UFC Featherweight fighter and former UFC Featherweight Champion, Jose Aldo.

Moicano took it to his official Twitter handle and noted that the one fight that he's been patiently waiting for is non-other than a potential future clash against Jose Aldo, as the winner of that fight will eventually get to challenge for the 145-pound title as well.

Below is Moicano's recent tweet:

What's next?

Current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway was originally scheduled to defend his title at UFC 226 against Brian Ortega, however, following the cancellation of that fight, the MMA World now patiently awaits for The Blessed to finally square-off against Ortega at some point down the line.

Jose Aldo, on the other hand, is currently coming off a huge win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC Calgary and it is now up to the UFC management if they are indeed willing to book a fight between Aldo and Moicano.