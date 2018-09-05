UFC News: Rose Namajunas still traumatized by Conor McGregor's bus attack at UFC 223

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 163 // 05 Sep 2018, 23:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rose Namajunas

What's the story?

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor's bus attack at UFC 223 has certainly left a mark on several fellow UFC fighters, one of them notably being current UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, at UFC 223, former UFC Two-Divison Champion Conor McGregor made the news headlines yet again due to yet another major controversial reason, when 'The Notorious One' decided to attack the UFC 223 Team Bus, injuring several notable fighters in the process.

With the support of his entire entourage, McGregor initially decided to ignite the brawl due to Khabib Nurmagomedov's earlier backstage interaction with The Notorious One's fellow SBG fighter Artem Lobov.

Following McGregor's controversial melee at the UFC 223 media day, the former Featherweight Champion was arrested in the month of April.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Show, Rose Namajunas' coach Trevor Wittman claimed that the current UFC Strawweight Champion has been pretty traumatized following McGregor's bus attack at UFC 223 and apparently is also very scared to leave her house, following the incident in Brooklyn earlier in the year. (H/T: SB Nation)

“She doesn’t leave her house. It’s still there. She doesn’t go in public places. When you’re in a public place and there’s people everywhere, you’re going to be like ‘Oh my god, what could happen?’ Like if you’re involved in a 9/11 bombing, it’s gonna be hard to be in a city scenario. Every time you get in an elevator you’re gonna think of it.”

What's next?

Conor McGregor is currently scheduled to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 229 on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas last defended her UFC Strawweight Title at UFC 223 against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and the former is currently not slated to defend her title in the near future.