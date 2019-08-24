UFC News: Sabah Homasi all set to return to Bellator; might consider 185 lb in the future

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 24 Aug 2019, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sabah Homasi

It would be quite the euphemism to say that Sabah Homasi's time in the UFC was disappointing. All of the total three MMA bouts he fought ended in him losing within the first or the second round.

Homasi's fight history in UFC

In his promotional debut against Tim Means at UFC 202, Homasi got cut badly and the referee had to step in and call a TKO win for his opponent.

He lost the second fight to Abdul Razak-Alhassan at UFC 2018 by TKO once again. But the referee Herb Dean's call was controversially early, so a rematch was set up. However, Homasi lost that one too by Knock Out this time and was eventually released from UFC.

Homasi talks about his return to Bellator

Homasi bounced back from his unrewarding run in the UFC with a local win in Michigan last November by Unanimous Decision and now he is trying to find ground beneath his feet once again in Bellator. He will be fighting Micah Terrill at Bellator 225 on August 24 at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In an interview about the same with MMA Junkie, Homasi said that he had left his three consecutive losses behind and is ready to take over the Octagon in Bellator.

"To be honest, I am just looking forward to shine on. I had a bumpy road, just bad luck. Now I'm ready to f*** s*** up."

He also mentioned how he had to go up to 185 lb for the fight in Michigan and that being Middleweight is a future plan that he has on his minds. But right now, he is okay with being a Welterweight.

"The cut to 170 sucks but I can make it I feel like I'm the bigger guy down here. I'm strong. I recovered very well after wearing out. So 185 might be a potential thing in the future. As I get older, I may go up there."

When asked about how he found motivation to keep up the fight after his UFC-fiasco, he said that he knew what he is capable of and he's still here because he is a good fighter.