UFC News: Scott Holtzman beats Dong Hyun Ma via doctor stoppage at UFC Newark

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 04 Aug 2019, 02:18 IST

Scott Holtzman secured a vital win in Newark

The UFC Newark main card began with a wild fight between Scott Holtzman and Dong Hyun Ma, with the former coming out victorious following an absolutely wild brawl against the South Korean.

In what certainly went down as one of the best fights of the night, possibly a contender for 'Fight of the Night' as well, Holtzman and Dong started off blasting away each other right from the get-go. Holtzman landed plenty of brutal punches in the opening few minutes of the fight, however, it was a stinging straight punch to the caused a massive amount of swelling under the left eye of the South Korean fighter.

Regardless of the massive swelling, the two fighters continued landing back-and-forth punches for two straight rounds. By the end of the second round, Dong didn't have any more vision in his left eye, as the doctors had no choice but to stop the contest to prevent any further damage.

Following the fight, Holtzman was joined by his baby boy in the Octagon, as he stated that there was no way he was losing tonight with his son being in attendance. The 35-year-old further added that he was aware of the fact that Dong is a tough opponent but was ready to throw it down with the South Korean. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I knew Dong was going to bring that type of fight. I wanted to throw down. Best job I’ve ever had. I’m going to ice my knuckles up and I’ll be ready to go again.”

Coming into this fight, Scott Holtzman had suffered a defeat to Nik Lentz, however, had secured vital wins over the likes Alan Patrick, Darrell Horcher, and Michael McBride. With this win, Holtzman will now shift his focus towards higher-ranked Lightweight fighters and 'Hot Sauce' will definitely look forward to breaking into the top 10 Lightweight rankings.