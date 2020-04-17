UFC News - Sean O’Malley compares himself to Conor McGregor

O’Malley compared his situation to former UFC double champ Conor McGregor’s.

He said that he is unfazed with all the attention he's been getting recently.

Sean O'Malley in action

After a suspension forced hiatus for a couple of years, Sean O’Malley returned to the Octagon with a bang by putting Jose Quinonez to sleep with a spectacular head kick at UFC 248 and 'Suga Sean' has since then proved that he is still hot property in the bantamweight division.

Fellow bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Merab Dvalishvili are both vying for the crafty striker's attention and have called out O'Malley for a showdown inside the unforgiving Octagon. On MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, O'Malley said that he is unfazed with all the attention he's been getting recently and will only take 'smart' fights henceforth.

“I got called out by nine guys when I was out for two years. Some of them are going to help my career; fighting someone like Brian Kelleher is not going to do much. I think he’s 10-5 or something like that. I’m definitely looking for smart fights.”

O’Malley compared his situation to former UFC double champ Conor McGregor’s when the latter emerged as a true contender in the featherweight division and believes that when people realize how dangerous he truly is after a few more fights, they will stop calling him out.

“It’s good to be getting called out by a bunch of people. Conor was called out by everyone. I think the more I fight, the less I’m going to be called out, [because people will] recognize how dangerous I am."