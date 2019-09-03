UFC News: Shenzhen Fight Night winner talks about failure in MMA

UFC Shenzhen: Song Kenan

At UFC Shenzhen, Song Kenan was a major part of the night, as he faced down Derrick Krantz. The two fighters were on the main card at UFC Fight Night 157, as both men were looking to make their name after losses in their last UFC fight.

Song Kenan recently talked about his win in the fight and why failure in MMA was not an issue if the fighter had lost their bout. MMA Junkie reported on it.

What happened at UFC Fight Night 157?

At UFC Shenzhen, Song Kenan faced Derrick Krantz in a fight on the main card of the show. The battle between the two Superstars saw Derrick Krantz with the upper hand in some of the bouts. There was a point where it looked like he might be able to get the critical shot in, but at the end of the day, it was Song Kenan who emerged with the win.

By the time that it was over, it was obvious that Kenan had managed to win the fight. He got the Unanimous Decision win (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) making this fight a comeback from his last loss, which had set him back.

Meanwhile, Derrick Krantz now has two straight losses in the UFC, something that he will be hoping to rectify in the near future.

What did Song Kenan say?

Song Kenan talked about the importance of evolution as an MMA fighter.

“I lost my last fight, but failure is not scary. As long as you can defeat your own failure, you are the best. I felt very relaxed fighting in my hometown. Audiences and fans were cheering for me out there, fueling me and making me feel supported.”

He said that failure was not scary, as it was possible to defeat failure. Towards the end of the fight, both men were exhausted, but Kenan managed to pick up the win nonetheless.

