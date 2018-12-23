UFC News: Stefan Struve vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima confirmed for UFC Prague

Heavyweights are headed to Prague

What's the story?

Another exciting fight between two of UFC's most intriguing heavyweight fighters has been confirmed for the upcoming UFC on ESPN+3 event, as towering Heavyweight Stefan Struve is all set to return to the Octagon against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

In case you didn't know...

Stefan Struve is currently on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC which began with his loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve in September of 2017. Struve next entered the Octagon against Andrei Arlovski at UFC 222 and lost his second fight in a row via unanimous decision.

Having made his UFC debut at UFC 95 in a defeat to Junior Dos Santos, Struve has enjoyed a few notable wins inside the Octagon, defeating the likes of Pat Barry, Dave Herman, and Lavar Johnson as well.

On the other hand, Marcos Rogerio de Lima made his UFC debut in 2014 at The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3 Finale in a winning effort against Richardson Moreira and currently only has two outings as a Heavyweight fighter.

The heart of the matter

UFC's first event in the Czech Republic is already shaping up to be one of the finest and most explosive UFC cards of all time.

Struve, who is currently on a three-fight losing streak, will be looking forward to securing a much-needed win over de Lima, who is coming off a win over Adam Wieczorek. Furthermore, 'Skyscraper' also took to his Twitter handle and posted the following in response to his fight being confirmed for UFC Prague.

If you didn’t see the announcement yet here it is, I’ll be back in the octagon februari 23th! I took some time after my last fight to clear my head, but I’m very eager to fight and I’m excited to get back in there to get my hand raised again! #mma #ufc #ufcprague #stefanstruve pic.twitter.com/niNYiJwc0p — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) December 22, 2018

What's next?

The main event for UFC Prague has also been confirmed as Light Heavyweight fighters Thiago 'Marreta' Santos and Jan Blachowicz will be headlining the card.

Fans can witness Stefan Struve's Octagon return on the 23rd of February, 2019.

