UFC News: Stephen Thompson calls out Robbie Lawler once again for a potential fight

Stephen Thompson is looking to make a grand return to the Octagon

What's the story?

Former UFC Welterweight Title challenger Stephen Thompson seems to be pretty determined about booking a fight against former Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler, as 'Wonderboy' recently took it to his official Twitter handle and decided to call out Lawler once again.

In case you didn't know...

Robbie Lawler made his UFC debut at UFC 37 against veteran Aaron Riley and eventually went on to win his first fight in the Octagon via unanimous decision. Since making his debut for the UFC, Lawler has enjoyed both the ups and downs in his journey in the world of MMA after.

In 2014, at UFC 181, Robbie Lawler competed in another trademark ruthless fight against Johny Hendricks and defeated the latter to win the UFC Welterweight Championship for the first time in his career.

Stephen Thompson, on the other hand, made his UFC debut at UFC 143 and has already been absolutely impressive inside the Octagon so far, thanks to his dominant performances inside the cage.

Thompson, who in the past has challenged for the UFC Welterweight Championship on two different occasions, last competed in the UFC Octagon at UFC Fight Night 130 against Liverpool fighter Darren Till.

The heart of the matter

After initially calling out 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler in an interview back in July, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is back at it once again, as he recently took it to his official Twitter handle and claimed that he would apparently like to book a fight against Robbie Lawler by early 2019.

I heard your going to be ready early next year @Ruthless_RL I know a guy who will be ready then too...Let’s give the fans what they want! I’m bringing the heat back, and you know this fight will be FIRE! @ufc — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 24, 2018

Thompson, who suffered a serious knee injury in his last Octagon bout against Darren Till, is seemingly expected to be sidelined up until 2019 and upon his return to Octagon competition next year, expect the two-time Welterweight Title challenger to once again heat things up on the 170-pound division.

What's next?

As of right now, Robbie Lawler is yet to respond to Thompson's challenge and even the UFC hasn't revealed any word yet regarding this mouthwatering clash. Only time will tell what the future has in store for both these top WW fighters.