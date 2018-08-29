UFC News: Stephen Thompson vs Robbie Lawler targeted for UFC's ESPN debut

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 91 // 29 Aug 2018, 03:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Robbie Lawler and Stephen Thompson are expected to collide very soon

What's the story?

The UFC is all set to make their official debut on ESPN in early 2019 and as of right now, a top Welterweight clash between former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler and top contender Stephen Thompson is being targeted for the event.

In case you didn't know...

Robbie Lawler made his UFC debut at UFC 37 against veteran Aaron Riley and eventually went on to win his first fight in the Octagon via unanimous decision. Since making his debut for the UFC, Lawler has enjoyed both the ups and downs in his journey in the world of MMA after.

In 2014, at UFC 181, Robbie Lawler competed in another trademark ruthless fight against Johny Hendricks and defeated the latter to win the UFC Welterweight Championship for the first time in his career.

Stephen Thompson, on the other hand, made his UFC debut at UFC 143 and has already been absolutely impressive inside the Octagon so far, thanks to his dominant performances inside the cage.

Thompson, who in the past has challenged for the UFC Welterweight Championship on two different occasions, last competed in the UFC Octagon at UFC Fight Night 130 against Liverpool fighter Darren Till.

The heart of the matter

As per a recent report from MMA Junkie, the UFC is apparently looking to book an early 2019 return for two of the promotion's top Welterweight stars in the form of Stephen Thompson and Robbie Lawler.

Both Thompson and Lawler are apparently expected to square off against each other in a much-awaited clash on UFC's debut on ESPN, which is set to take place in January of 2019. However, as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed regarding a potential fight between Thompson and Lawler.

What's next?

UFC's first event on ESPN will take place on the 18th of January, 2019 and as of right now a blockbuster Welterweight fight has seemingly been confirmed for the show.