UFC News: Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson gives positive update on broken hand issue obtained in fight against Vicente Luque

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson is back in the W column, following two back-to-back UFC defeats in a year. He faced a very game opponent in Vicente Luque - a man brimming with potential on a streak of his own.

However, the match was a classic example of the levels there are in the sport and though Luque is as tough as they come and a skilled athlete, he was thoroughly outstruck by Wonderboy and lost via unanimous decision.

Afterward in the post-fight press conference, Wonderboy revealed that he had broken his hands and had a hard time truly letting them go during the fight, which probably explains why he wasn't able to get the finish despite Luque being in difficult positions multiple times.

Either way, the assumption was that Wonderboy would need surgery to fix his hands. Thankfully, that won't be the case and he told MMA Fighting that he's going to need six to eight weeks to recover. That probably means that it's going to be a month-and-a-half atleast before he gets back in the gym and starts to hit the bags.

UFC 244 Thompson v Luque

He texted MMA Fighting and gave an update, saying:

“Hands are doing OK. Still hurting. but they’ll be all right,”

This is great news as it means that Wonderboy can get back in the Octagon in no time. He stated Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal as two opponents he would be interested in. However, the Welterweight Division is now brimming with exciting talent and Wonderboy will look to get back his win streak and challenge for the championship once again. It's going to be difficult to crack the top 5 with all the talent brewing in the 170-pound division, but Wonderboy Thompson has all the tools to make it back to where he was.