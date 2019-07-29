UFC News: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson targets Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 244

UFC Fight Night: Thompson v Pettis

UFC Welterweight contender Stephen Thompson has set his sights on a return to action against former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

Speaking to the media at UFC 240 on Saturday night, Thompson made the following comments when addressing his imminent return to the octagon…

“Everything is feeling good, I’m back into training hard and full force, and I’m hopefully going to be fighting again at Madison Square Garden in November…I know me and Rafael Dos Anjos are both coming off of a loss, so it might be a good time for him to heal up and make that happen at MSG. I’m looking for somebody in the top five and I’m ready to get back out there and do it again” he told The Mac Life.

Thompson is coming off of two consecutive losses for the first time in his career which has caused the former number one contender to drop down to seventh in the current welterweight rankings.

Wonderboy’s most recent loss came against Anthony Pettis in March and the popular South-Carolina born fighter has been taking some time to get back to full fitness during his time off.

Both Thompson and Dos Anjos have lost three of their last four fights in the UFC, and while neither competitor is likely to get cut from the roster any time soon, it is fair to say that the fight could very well be a make or break in terms of future title fights for the pair, with the welterweight division looking as competitive as ever.

Thompson will have to wait patiently to see if Dos Anjos can recover in time to return to action as soon as November if he is to remain firm on facing a top-5 welterweight next. This is particularly because the UFC are unlikely to ever book a third instalment in the Thompson – Woodley series.

Elsewhere, Colby Covington is looking to secure a title shot of his own this weekend against Robbie Lawler, meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards seem only to have eyes for each other as things stand.