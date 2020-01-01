UFC News: Stevie Ray and fellow Brit booked for a Lightweight battle at London

Two Brits will lock horns at UFC London, as per an announcement by the promotion.

In the latest addition to the card of the 21 March event, Englishman Marc Diakiese will go up against Scottish fighter Stevie Ray in a Lightweight bout.

Looking for a win to start the year

Diakiese was on a three-fight losing streak before making his way back to winning ways with two back-to-back decision triumphs over Joseph Duffy and Lando Vannata this year.

Ray on his part has been inconsistent with his performance as well, winning one fight and losing another over a period of four months. In June of 2019 he suffered a knockout to Leonardo Santos, but he bounced back with a win over Michael Johnson in October.

With this fight, both of them will be looking to start 2020 with a win under their name.

The news of their fight was announced by UFC Europe on their official Twitter handle.

The fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London on 21 March 2020. The rest of the card includes the following fights:

Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards

John Phillips vs Dusko Todorovic

Darren Stewart vs Marvin Vettori

Tom Aspinall vs Raphael Pessoa

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Molly McCann

Nicholas Dalby vs Danny Roberts

Paul Craig vs Ryan Spann

Gabriel Benitez vs Lerone Murphy