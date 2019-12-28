UFC News: Tecia Torres set to fight Japanese newcomer at Columbus

Tecia Torres will be trying hard to get back to winning ways, now that she has been booked for a fight at UFC Columbus.

According to an official announcement reported by MMA Fighting, Torres will be going up against Japanese fighter Mizuki Inoue in a Strawweight battle at UFC on ESPN 8.

A fight Torres must win

While this will only be Inoue's second fight in UFC after last August's winning effort against Yanan Wu, for Torres it will be her twelfth outing under the banner. Moreover, 'The Tiny Tornado' has dropped all of her last four outings over the last two years, against the likes of Marina Rodriguez, Weili Zhang, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade.

Going on a dry spell since her win over Michelle Waterson in December 2017, Torres will be looking forward to turning the tables to her favor this time.

However, the fight will not be an easy one for Torres despite Inoue being a newcomer. The Japanese kickboxing expert has been a former Invicta FC Strawweight challenger, has 14 professional wins under her belt in comparison to the ten wins Torres has, and she has lost only once since 2015.

The fight will take place at UFC on ESPN 8 headlined by Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Ohio on March 28, 2020.