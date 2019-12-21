UFC News: 'The Korean Zombie' and three others win bonuses after Fight Night in Busan

As UFC Busan drew to an end, four fighters pocketed an additional $50,000 for the show they put up on Saturday at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

While Chan Sung Jung and Alexandre Pantoja took home the 'Performance of the Night' bonuses, Charles Jourdain and Choi Doo-ho won the 'Fight of the Night' award for their back-and-forth contest as reported by MMA Junkie.

Eighth bonus for Zombie; wish granted for Jourdain

With a first-round finish over former Champion Frankie Edgar in the main event, 'The Korean Zombie' once again came out victorious, proving himself as the number one Featherweight contender in UFC.

The home crowd was overjoyed as he put up a performance that won him his eighth bonus, one in each of the eight UFC outings he has made till date. But the local audience was not too happy about how the fight between 'Korean Superboy' and Canada's Charles Jourdain turned out.

Christmas came early for Jourdain, as he not only silenced the fans with a second-round submission win over homeboy Choi, but also got his wish granted. In the post-fight interview, Jourdain made a plea for the bonus, stating that he needed the money to move out of his parents' basement and get his own place.

"Uncle Dana!"



"I would love that 50k bonus to move out of my parents' basement."



Shoot your shot, Mr. Jourdain 🙏#UFCBusan pic.twitter.com/F2GyvzKGzt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 21, 2019

UFC played the Santa and granted him his wish by awarding both men with a $50,000 bonus each for the 'Fight of the Night'.

Pantoja won his bonus by knocking out Matt Schnell in the first round and established his top contention in the Flyweight division.