UFC News: The Korean Zombie talks about his chances against Alexander Volkanovski; thanks coaches for his success

Chan Sung 'The Korean Zombie' Jung

Chan Sung Jung has been on a roll ever since he returned to the Octagon after completing a mandatory military commitment in his homeland South Korea. He has clinched three wins out of his last four and all of them were via knockouts.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, 'The Korean Zombie' revealed the reason behind his success inside the cage and also talked about his chances against the newly crowned champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Jung is confident of his chances

After finishing Frankie Edgar in the first round at UFC Fight Night 165 in Busan, Jung went on to challenge the new Featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski over the microphone. If the bout is booked, it would be Jung's first title fight and he believes he is not only ready, but prepared enough to dethrone the Australian fighter.

For that, Jung has got his coaching team from Fight Ready to thank. According to him, his coaches Eddie Cha, Eric Albarracin and Santino DeFranco are the biggest contributors to his UFC success and the reason behind his quick wins of late.

"As I have mentioned in almost all the interviews, I’m still in awe of the way the coaches at Fight Ready in Arizona – Eddie (Cha), Eric (Albarracin), and Santino (DeFranco) – have prepared for my fight, such as the game plan, their skills, etc."

He went on to praise Cha for his game plans, which helped him win the fight against Edgar. The trio has also prepared him for a full five-round Championship fight if it comes down to that. But he has not got the chance to showcase his skills at that yet, since all of the last three fights he won ended in the first round.

When it comes to Volkanovski, Jung believes he would be able to repeat the same success.

"For each and every fight, I’m improving. And if I were to prepare to fight against Volkanovski, I will again improve. The two fights that I actually had a game plan, Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, were finished in the first round. That fact isn’t going to change just because I’m facing a champion. To add on, I’ve had more experience as the main event than he did."